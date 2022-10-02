Lewis Puddifoot of Dickens Avenue, Dartford, was sentenced after he attempted to steal a mobile phone from the victim during an incident on Sunday 23 January 2022 in Hythe Street.

The victim was standing outside a restaurant talking on his mobile phone when he was approached by Puddifoot at around 10.40pm.

The 41-year-old demanded the man hand over his mobile phone before threatening him with a knife and placing it against the victim’s neck.

Puddifoot threatened to stab the victim and asked him if he wanted ‘to die’ before the mobile was taken from him. Puddifoot then pushed the victim to the floor and began assaulting him.

A friend of the victim heard the incident and along with another person, pulled Puddifoot off the injured man before he fled the scene.

The victim then realised he was bleeding and that he had been stabbed in the hand.

Officers attended the scene and obtained CCTV of the incident with an image of Puddifoot being circulated to police who were patrolling in the local area.

At 11.55pm he was seen in another part of the town centre standing outside a pub and was subsequently arrested.

Officers also recovered the knife used by Puddifoot after a member of the public reported finding it hidden at around 3am. The knife was found discarded near to the pub where Puddifoot had

been arrested a few hours earlier. He was charged with the offences on Monday 24 January.

He was jailed at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday 23 September after admitting assault with intent to rob and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He was ordered to serve seven years in jail and is subject to an extended licence period of five years. A forfeiture and destruction notice was also served and Puddifoot was ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Laimbeer, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘Puddifoot was an opportunist who saw his victim and targeted him for his mobile phone.

Despite already taking possession of this he went on to assault the victim where he stabbed him in his hand before fleeing the area.

‘His sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending and I hope the outcome provides some reassurance to the victim’.

ADVERTISEMENT