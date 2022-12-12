A violent criminal who launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on a group of men, who were enjoying a night out, has been jailed

Kyle Newell, aged 34, slashed the three innocent men with a sharply pointed weapon, after confronting them in St James’ Street, Nottingham city centre.

One of the victims required 100 stitches to a wound to the back of his head, whilst his other two victims were treated for serious lacerations to their faces, leaving them permanently scarred.

Newell fled the scene and disposed of his clothing, weapon and phone on 19 February this year.

The weapon used was never found.

Newell, of Claremont Road, Carrington, admitted to three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today he was jailed on Friday (9 December) for a total of 15 years.

Detective Constable Richard Doel, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling and unprovoked display of extreme violence, occurring in the early hours of a Saturday evening, which left three innocent men with serious head and facial injuries.

“Newell fled the scene and tried unsuccessfully to cover his tracks and evade police. He initially entered a not guilty plea and kept his victims anxiously waiting for months, before eventually entering a guilty plea after overwhelming evidence proved his guilt.

“I would hope others who choose to carry knives in public, will stop and think before they go out with a weapon. I also hope that this sentence provides some comfort to the victims, who have to live with the emotional and physical scars caused by Newell’s disgraceful cowardly actions.”