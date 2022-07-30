Kasey Knowles repeatedly assaulted his vulnerable victim between January 2021 and February 2022, punching and kicking her.

On 21 February 2022, he was arrested after the victim called 999 after being verbally abused by Knowles throughout the day, leaving her fearful of being assaulted again. When officers arrived at her house, Knowles fled into the back garden and was apprehended, despite a struggle with officers to avoid capture.

An investigation uncovered evidence of unrelenting abuse, including threats to kill the victim, who had kept photographs of her injuries. Knowles, who has no fixed address, was accused of coercive and controlling behaviour (namely being verbally aggressive and repeatedly assaulting his victim). He was also charged with obstructing an officer in the performance of his duties.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison on July 15, 2022. This included five months in prison for violating a suspended sentence.

‘Knowles is a violent bully who put his victim through a traumatic ordeal and terrorised her for more than a year,’ said Detective Inspector Gemma Pawley of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team. She acted bravely in contacting the police, and it is entirely appropriate that Knowles is now serving a prison sentence for his crimes.

‘Violence against women and girls continues to be a top priority for Kent Police, and we continue to encourage victims to come forward, confident that they will receive the best service possible.’ Remember that you are not to blame for what is happening, and you can report it to us or contact one of several support organisations that can and will help you.’