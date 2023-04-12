A ‘violent’ man on escorted leave from a secure hospital managed to flee his escort when they entered a shop and is still on the run

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Mosa Jamal Abid, 26, was being accompanied by someone to a newsagent on Uxbridge Road at around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 10.A Met Police spokesperson warned the public not to approach Mosa because he can be violent. He is thought to have fled east on Uxbridge Road in Ealing before entering Brent Lodge Park.

The area was searched after he fled, but he was not found. Extensive CCTV investigations are ongoing, and officers are still searching the area.

He was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, black slacks, and blue sneakers. He needs medication for a medical condition and may need to visit a hospital.

It is also possible that he will approach local mosques for food or drink during the Iftar period, according to police. Police say they are in contact with hospitals and mosques to keep them up to date.

“I recognise this will cause concern in the community, but I want to assure you that we have officers working round the clock to find Mosa and return him to hospital as soon as possible,” said Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe of the local policing team in west London. Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call 999 immediately and reference CAD 3873/10Apr.

