A violent offender who assaulted and threatened to kill a woman he met in the pub was arrested after punching and hitting another man with a baseball bat outside a hotel

Luke Hancock attacked the woman on 3 December 2022 – just days after meeting her.

The 33-year-old went on to send her numerous threatening messages, between 3 December and 31 December, despite being told that she didn’t want to continue a relationship. These included threats to harm her and her children.

Hancock, of Waldrom Road, Gedling, also caused damage to her car windscreen on 3 December before making further threats.

He was arrested on New Year’s Eve after police were called to reports of a fight in the Mapperley Park area of Nottingham.

Following an argument, Hancock punched and hit a man with a baseball bat, striking him on his head, body, and legs causing him pain and bruising.

He had been handed the bat by 35-year-old Ricky Wilding.

Both men were arrested, interviewed, and subsequently charged.

Hancock was jailed for a total of two years and made subject of a five-year restraining order after pleading guilty to charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault by beating, malicious communications and criminal damage.

Wilding, of Wigman Road, Bilborough, was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He must also complete 120 hours’ unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Both men appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Tuesday 28 March 2023).

Detective Constable Jodie Turton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were nasty and serious offences which must have been extremely frightening ordeals for the victims.

“Hancock became obsessed with the woman and his repeated threatening behaviour made her extremely feel scared and worried he would harm her and her children.

“He then went on to commit a serious assault on a man with a baseball bat, delivering multiple blows to his head and body. The victim is lucky he didn’t sustain more serious injuries.

“I’m pleased that this sentence has now taken a dangerous individual off the streets, and I hope it brings some comfort to his victims that he has now been locked up for his violent behaviour.”