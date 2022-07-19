A violent offender who stabbed a man during a disturbance in Folkestone was sentenced to ten years in prison.

In the early hours of Saturday, August 21, 2021, Loui Allman was walking down Sandgate Road towards the town centre when he began shouting and verbally abusing a group of people he had crossed paths with.

When one of the men spoke up, Allman pulled out a knife and stabbed him twice in the side.

The emergency services were called, and the victim, who was in his twenties, was airlifted to a hospital in London. The blade had pierced his lung, it was later discovered.

Allman, 33, of St Eanswythe Way, fled the scene but was apprehended later that day by Kent Police officers.

Prior to his sentencing at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 15 July 2022, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife. He will be imprisoned for six years before being eligible for parole.

‘Members of the public should feel free to walk the streets of Kent without being verbally abused and attacked by the likes of Loui Allman,’ said investigating officer PC Damien Dixon.

‘He had no reason to pick a fight with the victim and his friends, and no reason to carry a knife and use it in such a violent and careless manner.’

‘Allman has proven to be a very dangerous individual, as evidenced by the length of the prison sentence he will now have to serve.’