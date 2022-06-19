Shane Smith was sentenced to prison in 2010 for repeatedly raping and torturing a schoolgirl, including raping her at least eight times and beating her while she was tied to a bed by her hands and feet.

Other incidents included the victim being tied down in a garden shed and being raped.

He escaped from a secure mental health hospital where he was being monitored after being arrested for those offences, only to be re-arrested. after six weeks

Smith, who lived in Hainault at the time, was a teenager when he raped the schoolgirl, violated her at knifepoint, and viciously beat her.

He was also caught on camera dragging the terrified girl down the street by her hair.

Smith was found guilty on eight counts of rape of a child under the age of sixteen.

In 2017, he was released and relocated to Bideford, Devon. He was then re-arrested and re-incarcerated.

He is now free and living in Dagenham, Essex, with a girlfriend who knows about his past and supports him.