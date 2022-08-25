Dwaine McDonald used violence against five women and attempted to use violence against another victim between the 13th and 16th of February this year.

One of his victims, a 60-year-old woman, was walking to a bus stop on her way to work on February 14 when she was attacked by the 34-year-old.

McDonald approached the woman and demanded that she hand over her phone as well as a pound.

He followed her across the street before punching her in the face, causing her pain and discomfort. He then punched her again while she was down.

McDonald then walked away empty-handed after a car pulled up.

During a robbery later that morning in the Arboretum, McDonald, of Basford Road, Old Basford, hit a 22-year-old woman over the head with a brick and punched her in the face.

At around 9.40 a.m., the victim was walking along Forest Road East towards Waterloo Promenade when she was attacked.

She attempted to fight off McDonald after he grabbed her handbag, but he stole it and ran away after hitting her in the face and knocking her to the ground.

McDonald assaulted another woman, 20, in the Radford area early on Sunday, February 13th. He punched her in the face before pulling her bag off her shoulder and stealing it.

He also attempted robbery by following two women home after they exited a tram in the Arboretum.

He attempted to steal a bag from one of them and hit her friend in the face before fleeing the scene shortly after 2 p.m. on 14 February 2022.

Another victim was standing at a bus stop in Old Basford the next day around 11.30 a.m. when McDonald demanded items from her and attempted to take her phone.

He punched the 24-year-old victim in the face before fleeing, and he walked away.

He also punched a 23-year-old woman in the face after she exited a tram on Wilkinson Street in New Basford and attempted to steal her phone. After she screamed for help, he walked away.

McDonald, who was apprehended on February 16, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.

He also pleaded guilty to an overnight house burglary in the Old Basford area on February 15 and 16. Police recovered stolen items after searching his home.

When McDonald appeared in Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order (24 August 2022).

Nottinghamshire Police Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi stated: “I hope that this sentencing provides the closure that McDonald’s victims require following their terrifying ordeals.

“This was a particularly violent series of robberies, with serious consequences for all of the victims involved.” I hope it gives them some peace of mind that McDonald has been safely detained and a violent offender has been removed from the streets.

“There is no place in our society for such heinous behaviour in Nottingham or Nottinghamshire.”

“I’d like to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police takes these types of crimes very seriously and will always pursue every avenue of investigation in order to apprehend suspects and bring them to justice.”

“I’d like to thank all of the officers, police officers, and members of the public who were involved in bringing McDonald to justice.”