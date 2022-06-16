Thomas Smith, 63, was sentenced to ten years in prison for an unprovoked attack in Houghton-le-Spring.

Smith, according to Newcastle Crown Court, targeted the 66-year-old victim on April 22, 2019.

The victim was seen walking down Brinkburn Crescent when she moved aside for what she thought was a passer-by. Smith, on the other hand, attacked her with a heavy item wrapped in cloth.

Smith hit her over the head twice as she tried to defend herself and prevent her handbag from being stolen, leaving her with two deep cuts that required hospital treatment.

Smith fled the scene with the victim’s handbag, which contained sentimental items such as photographs of the victim’s late husband, and she was never found.

During the trial, jurors heard that she felt “vulnerable and unsafe” after the attack and that she still suffers from the psychological effects of it.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation, and Smith was arrested three days later on suspicion of robbery after being identified by a police officer from CCTV footage.

Smith, of Hetton-le-Edward Hole’s Street, was later charged with robbery. He denied the crime, but was found guilty by a jury this year on Friday, April 22.

On Tuesday, June 7, a judge sentenced him to ten years in prison and four years on extended licence in the same court.

“We are really pleased to have been able to put Thomas Smith before the courts and take a dangerous and violent attacker off the streets,” Detective Chief Inspector Sean McGuigan said following the sentencing.

“Smith purposefully targeted a vulnerable woman to satisfy his own greed, leaving her seriously injured and understandably upset.”

“Not only did he flee the scene, but he also continued to deny his crime to a jury.” Thankfully, they recognised the truth, and I am relieved Smith is now in jail.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to prosecute violent offenders and bring them to justice.” We will continue to strive, in collaboration with the public and our partners, to make the North East as safe as possible to live, work, and visit.”