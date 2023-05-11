Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A violent robber who targeted a lone woman and a fast-food restaurant in Strood has been jailed

A violent robber who targeted a lone woman and a fast-food restaurant in Strood has been jailed

by uknip247

Officers used data from a GPS tag on Ryan Cooney’s leg to prove he had been responsible for the two crimes over three days in 2022.

At 2am on 14 August, Cooney approached a woman who was walking alone in Commercial Road. He forcibly pulled a bag from her shoulder and despite the victim’s efforts, escaped with her property.

Two days later, he went into McDonald’s in the same road as his previous crime and made threats towards the staff. Fearing for their safety, they opened a cash till and Cooney fled with a quantity of cash.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad identified Cooney as the offender and he was arrested on 17 August. Using evidence provided by the GPS tag on his leg, investigators charged him with two robberies.

Cooney, of Hilltop Road, Strood pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Wednesday 10 May 2023, the 35-year-old was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Ben Slocombe said: ‘Cooney is a prolific criminal who thought nothing of using violence and threats to achieve his aim of stealing other people’s property.

‘His offences, committed whilst on licence from prison, will have a lasting impact on his victims and he should consider this while serving his well-deserved prison sentence.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Man Convicted of Murder Granted Transfer to Open Prison Despite Government Objection

Nikki Allan Murder Trial: David Boyd Found Guilty of the 1992 Killing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.