A violent robber who targeted a lone woman and a fast-food restaurant in Strood has been jailed

Officers used data from a GPS tag on Ryan Cooney’s leg to prove he had been responsible for the two crimes over three days in 2022.

At 2am on 14 August, Cooney approached a woman who was walking alone in Commercial Road. He forcibly pulled a bag from her shoulder and despite the victim’s efforts, escaped with her property.

Two days later, he went into McDonald’s in the same road as his previous crime and made threats towards the staff. Fearing for their safety, they opened a cash till and Cooney fled with a quantity of cash.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad identified Cooney as the offender and he was arrested on 17 August. Using evidence provided by the GPS tag on his leg, investigators charged him with two robberies.

Cooney, of Hilltop Road, Strood pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Wednesday 10 May 2023, the 35-year-old was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Ben Slocombe said: ‘Cooney is a prolific criminal who thought nothing of using violence and threats to achieve his aim of stealing other people’s property.

‘His offences, committed whilst on licence from prison, will have a lasting impact on his victims and he should consider this while serving his well-deserved prison sentence.’