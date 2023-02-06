A Violent Shoplifter Who Kicked A Staff Member And Threatened To ‘Smash His Face In’ Has Been Put Behind Bars - Uknip

After stealing pork chops from the Co-op store in Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, Corey Fawsitt threatened a member of staff, saying he would ‘bash her face in’.

The 20-year-old also stole bottles of fabric softener from the store later that day – on 26 October 2022.

When Fawsitt returned the next day, he was challenged by another staff member after filling a bag with meat products. Staff managed to retrieve the bag during a struggle and got him to leave but Fawsitt later returned. He went on to kick a staff member to his hand and threatened to ‘smash his face in’.

He repeated the same threat to two workers and was verbally abusive after he was asked to leave the store on 28 October 2022.

Fawsitt, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged. He went on to plead guilty to three charges of theft, three counts of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and a further charge of common assault.

He was jailed for three months and made subject of a 12-month criminal behaviour order, banning him from entering the store, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (2 February 2023).

Inspector Paul Ferguson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Fawsitt has shown a total lack of regard for the harm he has caused to the shop staff and wider community.

“He is a prolific offender who has been abusive and threatening towards staff, placing them in fear. He has chosen not to change his ways by repeatedly committing shop thefts and showing a complete lack of respect for the law.

“Behaviour like his will not be tolerated and the robust action we have taken in this case should act as a warning to others that we will do everything within our powers to ensure our communities remain safe and enjoyable places to be.”