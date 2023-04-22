A violent thug has been sentenced after an assault left a police officer needing metal rods in his leg

Paul Luke, of Waterville Road, North Shields, assaulted PC Paul Gillespie on Christmas Eve in 2020 after he and a colleague responded to reports of a domestic incident.

The 38-year-old was present at an address in North Shields when officers attended to remove him after he was causing a disturbance.

Luke made several threats to the officers, and as PC Gillespie and another officer were transporting him into the police van, he made his move.

Luke used his full body weight to kick PC Gillespie backwards, causing him to lose his balance, and his leg to snap.

PC Gillespie dropped to the ground in agonising pain as Luke continued to make threats, lashing out at the other officer present.

Backup arrived, and Luke – who was still shouting profanities – was transported to custody.

PC Gillespie was immediately taken to hospital, where it was discovered his leg was broken in two places.

He had a number of metal rods inserted into his leg to help with the healing process, requiring extensive, lengthy, and painful treatment.

He was absent from work for seven months and has lasting damage as a result of the ordeal.

The second officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

Within 24 hours, Luke was charged with assault of an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm assault with the intent to resist arrest relating to both officers – which he denied when questioned.

Earlier this year, on February 23, Luke attended Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

He has been sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years at Newcastle’s Moot Hall.