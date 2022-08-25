Officers from the Ashford Local Policing Team were called to a rural location in the borough at around 9.35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a woman in her 30s had left her home address.

Searches were conducted in nearby fields and outbuildings before PC Andrew Green from the Roads Policing Unit, who is also a trained drone pilot, and Police Dog Wilma and her handler PC Jessica Arnold were called in to assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigation led the officers to a mile away, where PC Green was able to spot a figure in the fields and direct PC Arnold and PD Wilma to her location shortly after midnight. She was deemed safe and well and given a ride home.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘When someone is reported missing, our priority is to find them as soon as possible before any harm can come to them,’ said Sergeant Michael Gallon of the Ashford Local Policing Team. To do so, we call on a variety of specialists, including a drone pilot and a police dog on this occasion.

‘Finding this missing person was a true team effort, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to her safe return.’