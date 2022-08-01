Paul Ingham, 63, of St Catherine Street, Agbrigg, Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, 29 July) after being found guilty at an earlier hearing.

Ingham was sentenced on five counts of causing or inciting a child aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, one count of penetration assault on a girl under 13, five counts of sexual touching on a girl under 13, and rape on a girl under 13.

He was also given a lifetime restraining order and a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

The crimes were committed between 2004 and 2016.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank and commend the two victims for their immense bravery in reporting such horrendous abuse,” said Detective Sergeant Heather Brady of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding. Their bravery ensured that he was unable to continue his criminal behaviour. The sentence imposed on Ingham reflects the gravity and persistence of his crime. He is a dangerous, predatory man who deserves to be imprisoned.

“We have specialised safeguarding officers who work tirelessly to investigate child abuse.” I would encourage anyone with concerns about a child or who wishes to report an offence to contact us.”