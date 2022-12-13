A walrus has been discovered on a Hampshire beach, and the public has been advised to avoid it

The creature, dubbed Thor, was discovered at Calshot in the early hours of this morning. According to British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), which is monitoring the large marine mammal, there should be “no disturbance.”

The charity said the walrus needed to regain its strength before making its next journey.

The walrus’s age and gender are unknown at this time.

Thor is known to have visited the Netherlands, Dieppe, and Brittany in recent weeks, according to Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation at BDMLR.

“Repeated visitors will prevent the animal from conserving energy and making its next journey,” he explained.

“The more people who can leave it alone, the better its chances of survival,” he continued.

Coastguard officers have set up a cordon along the beach to keep the gathering crowds away from Thor.

A fully grown walrus weighs about two tonnes and is nearly four metres long. The tusked creatures can live for up to 40 years.