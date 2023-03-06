A Walthamstow victim from a Triple stabbing has died in a hospital

One of the victims of a triple stabbing in Walthamstow two weeks ago has sadly died in hospital, he was known to his friends as “daps” and tributes have been paid following the sad news.

Officers were called at 6.01pm on Wednesday, 22 February, after a man aged in his 30s was stabbed in Brandon Road, E17. He had stab wounds to his back and an arm.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died this morning.

His family have been informed and is being supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Two other men, both aged 18, were also found with stab injuries nearby in Stocksfield Road. Their conditions were assessed as not life-threatening and they were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Saturday, 25 February, one of the men was charged with attempted murder. The other man remains in the hospital and will be taken into custody after he’s discharged.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries as they work to piece together what happened and it’s thought the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of men in Stocksfield Road, near to the car park in Brandon Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “This attack left a man seriously injured in hospital and we are doing all we can to track down those responsible. This charge is a significant step in our investigation, however, our enquiries are ongoing and we are still appealing for witnesses.

“I ask anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward or to contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously. The information you provide may be vital to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Major Incident Room on 020 8345 3715.