Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A wanted man was arrested after patrolling cops spotted him in Nottingham city centre

A wanted man was arrested after patrolling cops spotted him in Nottingham city centre

by uknip247

Jason Kelley was jailed in 2021 for burglary and released part-way through his sentence on licence.

But he failed to comply with the licence conditions and a warrant for his arrest was authorised on 17 March.

Four days later, the 38-year-old, of no fixed address, was spotted by neighbourhood cops conducting proactive patrols in the city centre.

They arrested him in Clumber Street and returned him to prison.

It was among a number of positive results during the police patrols, held as part of a ‘Day of Action’ to clamp down on crime in Nottingham.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Milton Street for threatening and abusive behaviour.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Station Street for failing to turn up for a court appearance in relation to begging offences. He was further arrested for possession of a bladed article after officers found a pair of scissors when searching him.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man was arrested in St Ann’s Well Road for assaulting a Community Protection Officer and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Six other individuals were also dealt with after being found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

Sergeant Richard Tiernan, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “It was another successful day of action with plenty of activity.

“In total there were 35 interactions with people including four arrests, 15 stop/searches and two begging warnings issued.

“We will continue to carry out proactive patrols as part of our ongoing efforts to clamp down on crime.

“I would encourage anyone who has any concerns in the city centre to report them to us as soon as possible on 101 or speak to our officers out on patrol.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The government is expected to announce plans within the next few weeks to begin moving migrants out of hotels and into military bases or...

Three men have been jailed for running a drug network in Westminster

Detectives investigating the assault of two people on board a bus in Thornton Heath have released images of four females they would like to...

A man has been convicted following the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Totton last year

A man has been sentenced to a total of two years and 10 months in prison for a burglary in Pennington and other offences

A local celebrity Bengal cat who rules the streets (and treats) in Gosport has been given the top status “Police Cat”.

Trial of QE2 Just oil protestor set to start next week

Man rushed to hospital after violent attack in Ramsgate

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More