A Wanted Man Who Was Photographed In His Mugshot Wearing A Greggs Jumper Has Been Apprehended
Shaun Aver, a registered sex offender, had escaped from prison after being recalled.

When police requested information about his whereabouts last month, he was wearing a top emblazoned with the popular bakery firm’s logo.

Following his arrest yesterday, police revealed that they were able to apprehend him because the photo increased his public recognition, allowing them to track him down.

Aver, who lives in Bury, Greater Manchester, is known to have connections in Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Preston, Blackpool, and Lancaster, Lancashire.

During their search, Preston police officers jokedly posted a series of photos of themselves looking for Aver, 36, outside a local Greggs.

Authorities wanted the suspect after he violated his sex offender requirements, and he was eventually apprehended by police in Merseyside.

Aver’s capture was celebrated by police by posting a series of photos of them searching for him outside a Greggs.

‘You may recall us appealing for information to locate Shaun Aver as he was wanted on a recall to prison,’ Preston Police said.

‘Excellent news- he was apprehended in Merseyside.

‘Stay tuned for more innovative wanted appeals from the Chorley and South Ribble Task Force.

