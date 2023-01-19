A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who had a Fake SIA Badge under a Fake Name. whilst working at Croydon Box Park

Bexley Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant ordering that Razaaq Bankole, 20, of Gilbert Road Belvedere be arrested and brought to court to answer charges of having a Fake SIA licence in a Fake name.

On the 23rd and 24th of April last year, Security Industry Authority inspectors discovered Bankole working at Box Park in Croydon.

Bankole is charged with two counts of fraud in that he dishonestly represented to the Security Industry Authority that he was ‘O Falaye’ when he was not, with the intent of making a gain, namely that he was in possession of a valid Security Industry Authority licence, when he was not O Falaye, for yourself.

Bankole was supposed to appear at Bexley Magistrates on the 11th of January, but he did not, so the presiding (Chairman) DJ Turnock issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear. The deceitful door security guard now faces a charge of failing to appear and possible prison time.