On Saturday, June 18, around 7.50 p.m., a man was assaulted in Elizabeth Street, SW1. The man, in his 30s, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries before being released.

Video and images from the incident have been widely circulated on the internet.

However, no arrests have been made as of yet.

Two males fled on foot from the scene. Officers have released an image of a man they want to find after he was seen fleeing the scene on Ebury Street. This man is suspected of carrying out the violent assault.

They are also releasing a photograph of a second man, with darker hair, who appears to be an associate of the other man and who stood by while the assault occurred.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing. The injured man is Polish, but the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time.

Anyone with information that can help police identify either of the two men is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7204/18JUN.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.