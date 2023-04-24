Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A week-long crackdown on illegal working by delivery drivers from major firms has resulted in 60 arrests across London and the south

A week-long crackdown on illegal working by delivery drivers from major firms has resulted in 60 arrests across London and the south

by uknip247

Following an increase in immigration offences by gig workers in the region, Home Office teams have stepped up action to tackle illegal working and this week arrested drivers working for companies including Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats.

The arrests were for offences including illegal working and possession of false documentation, but the operation also led to the seizure of weapons and cash suspected of being linked to criminal activity.

Immigration Enforcement carried out extensive intelligence-gathering ahead of the operation, to identify hotspots for illegal moped delivery drivers. Alongside relevant police forces, the Home Office deployed officers on 6 consecutive days (16 to 21 April), to make the arrests and detentions.

The government is clamping down on illegal working to ensure all companies and workers are contributing to the UK economy by complying with our tax and other regulations. More widely, it can also be a pull factor for illegal migration, often trapping vulnerable people in poor conditions and exploitation while undermining the UK’s labour market.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said:

Illegal working damages our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse. As the Prime Minister has set out, we are committed to going further and faster to prevent the abuse of our laws and borders.

The British public deserve a labour market that is fair and honest and must have confidence that goods and services they buy are from legitimate businesses.

Of those arrested, 44 were detained by the Home Office, pending their removal from the UK, with the remaining 16 being released on immigration bail. It is also expected that a number of the arrests will result in voluntary departure from the UK.

The majority of offenders were of Brazilian nationality. Indian and Algerian nationals were also found to be working without the right to do so in the UK.

Following thorough searches of properties linked to the arrests, imitation firearms and other weapons were found, while over £4,500 was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime, Eddy Montgomery, added:

This is a really positive result and shows why the work we do is so important.

By raising awareness of the risks and consequences of illegal working, we are helping ensure businesses are complying with the rules. Our enforcement teams are working around the clock to deter immigration offending and change behaviours that compromise public safety.

All employers in the UK have a responsibility to prevent illegal working. Employers can be jailed for 5 years and could pay an unlimited fine if they are found guilty of employing someone they knew or had ‘reasonable cause to believe’ did not have the right to work in the UK.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A prolific burglar was caught after a stop and search uncovered car keys he’d taken during a series of burglaries

A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office

Do you know the two people featured in the images

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

A woman who stabbed an elderly woman at a house in Knutsford has been jailed

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man his 70’s was assaulted by two teenage boys

Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he tried to pull a young woman into the path of an oncoming tube train at King’s...

A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

A man who took a Sheffield father’s car and used it to run over and kill him has been jailed for life

A 21-year-old man who was found carrying a firearm, drugs and significant amounts of cash has been jailed for nearly nine years

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.