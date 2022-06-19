On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Armend, 22, was fatally stabbed in Sheffield.

On Friday, June 17, detectives arrested a 24-year-old man for murder and a 21-year-old woman for assisting an offender.

Luigi Antonacci, of Bradford’s Scoresby Street, has been charged with murder. He is still being held by police and will appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 21-year-old woman has been released pending the outcome of the investigation. Officers are still looking for anyone with information that can help them piece together the circumstances surrounding Armend’s death.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident number 857 from May 13, 2021. Alternatively, you can remain completely anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.