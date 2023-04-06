Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been sentenced after being convicted of domestic abuse offences

by uknip247

Detective Sergeant Gareth Greenwood, 42, who works in Bradford district, was found guilty at trial of two counts of common assault.

The offences were committed whilst off duty against one victim in Baildon on 29 April, 2022. At the time of the offences DS Greenwood was a temporary Detective Inspector.

He was suspended from duty at commencement of the investigation.

Today Greenwood was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge, ordered to pay £625 prosecution cost and £22 victim surcharge.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “This was an evidence led prosecution and one which highlights the commitment we have to dealing with police perpetrators. We are highly committed to protecting women and girls from violence and fear of violence.

“We acted swiftly on information about DS Greenwood’s potential offending and suspended him from duty. Following the conclusion of this court case, we will now commence misconduct proceedings against him.

“Please be reassured that this officer is not representative of the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly day in day out to protect vulnerable people from harm.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of domestic abuse, whether the perpetrator works for the police or not, to please report it. Similarly if you have any concerns for a family member, friend or colleague who may be a victim of domestic abuse then please make contact, so we can make sure they can access the appropriate support they need.”

