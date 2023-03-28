Tuesday, March 28, 2023
A Wiltshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been awarded a High Sheriff Award for his work within the community

Mark Cook has worked for the Force for 17 years, 11 of which have been spent in Calne.

Yesterday (27/03) Mark was surprised by the High Sheriff of Wiltshire, Lady Lansdowne at Calne police station and was presented with his award.

Lady Lansdowne, Fiona Shelburne described Mark as ‘the best example of excellent community policing’.

She said: “It was lovely to give Mark his award. Born in Calne, he knows the town and surrounding villages really well and really puts that knowledge to good use. Everyone loves him and he does so much good locally.

“He has been the Bowood Bobby too for many years and often takes a drive through the park to make sure Bowood is safe and I see him out and about while walking my dogs.

“He always has time for a chat. He is very approachable and good with all ages and at a time when trust in the police is not as it should be, he is the best ambassador Wiltshire police could have to build relationships with the public.

“It was a pleasure to surprise him with the High Sheriff award in my last week as High Sheriff. I think he thought he had been summoned to the Police Station as he had done something wrong but far from it!”

Mark was delighted to receive the award and meet Lady Landowne. He said: “It’s really nice when your work is recognised like this, as I just do a job that I love.

“I am part of a much wider team of officers who help to police Calne. We all work together each day to keep people as safe as we can.

“It was such a surprise when the High Sheriff, Lady Lansdowne arrived at Calne police station to present the award. I was completely taken back by it. It was also nice to discuss some of the work she has done and hopes to do in the future surrounding issued affecting the safety of women and girls.

“I am extremely proud to be able to serve the town where I grew up and to be able to give something back every day to the community of Calne.”

Sgt Mike Tripp works with Mark and said: “Mark’s commitment to his role has resulted in countless positive results for the police and the community as a whole.

“Mark is extremely well known and respected within the community and this award highlights the value he holds to the residents of Calne.”

