A Wirral man has today, Friday 28th October, been jailed for 15 years and 10 months for the murder of his wife

Police were called to a flat in Vittoria Court, on Vittoria Close,

Birkenhead, at around 7.15pm on Thursday 12 May this year to a report of

concern for the welfare of 62 year-old Karen Wheeler.

Paramedics attended but Mrs Wheeler was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was given as blunt force trauma.Mark Wheeler, 52, of

Vittoria Close was charged with her murder and pleaded guilty at a court

hearing earlier this year.

Today, at Liverpool Crown Court, he was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months.

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: “This was a truly shocking and brutal

assault which led to the tragic death of Karen Wheeler in her own home.

“Tragically it was her son David who found his mother dead and locked

Wheeler in the house until police arrived. Nobody can begin to understand

the impact the circumstances and fact of her sudden death has had on her

family and friends.

“Nothing can bring Karen back but I hope that the significant sentence Mark

Wheeler must now serve will give them a sense of justice and allow them to

finally move on with their lives.

“Merseyside Police continues to do everything it can to tackle all violence

against women and girls and we will do everything in our power to support

victims, target perpetrators and reduce violence by ensuring victims of

domestic abuse feel believed and supported when they report offending to

us.“Domestic abuse is a complex issue and can take many forms. It can be

psychological, financial, sexual, emotional and physical and we want to

raise awareness of the support that is available to anyone who is or has

experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it so that nobody else

has to suffer or silence or go through what they have been through.“We work

closely with local domestic support organisations, local authorities,

safeguarding teams and charities to ensure that services and ongoing

support are available, including access to refuges.“We have a number of

specialist departments within the police to investigate these crimes but

it’s important that we all work together to support survivors and

collectively work to prevent these crimes occurring in the first place by

raising awareness.”