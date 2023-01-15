A witness claims that the gunman who injured two children and four women in North London was seeking vengeance against a guest at the funeral

At 1.30pm on Saturday, January 14, emergency services responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Phoenix Road, Camden, just outside Euston station.

Following the incident, four women, aged 21, 41, 48, and 54, and two children, aged seven and twelve, were rushed to a Central London hospital. The 48-year-old suffered potentially fatal injuries. The seven-year-old girl is still in critical condition in the hospital.

At a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Camden, mourners gathered to honour Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter, Sara Sanchez, 20. Both the mother and the daughter died within 25 days of each other. According to one eyewitness, the gunman may have targeted a funeral attendee.

“According to witnesses, the intended target of the shooting was a man who attended the service,” a funeralgoer thas revealed. There is speculation that it was a revenge attack.” 38 year old Simon who lives in the block next to the church, , also claimed it may have been “a revenge thing”.

“I heard screaming, but that’s not unusual around here. I came out when I heard shouting and saw police and ambulances. It was probably revenge, as there is a lot of crime around here. A lot of drug abuse is only getting worse. On this estate, there are gangs congregating on various corners.

“They must have caught the car on CCTV, because it would get stuck in traffic around here,” she added.

According to preliminary investigations, shots were fired from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away from the scene.

“I didn’t see the car coming, but there was a loud explosion. I only remember a woman falling on the floor and people panicking as they exited the church. My son noticed the car approaching. It was a black vehicle. I recall screams, panic, and rushing inside the church. People just trying to flee with their children in their arms.”

There have been no arrests, and police have launched an urgent investigation into what occurred. According to the Met, there will be a greater police presence in the area over the weekend. “An investigation into this heinous attack is already well underway, involving local officers and specialist detectives,” said Superintendent Ed Wells.

“I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible. As we move forward with this investigation, local residents can expect to see an increased visible police presence in the area over the weekend and into the coming days.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call 101 and quote the reference 3357/14JAN. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.