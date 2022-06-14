A pedestrian was injured in a serious road traffic collision in Swindon over the weekend, and we are looking for witnesses.

It happened just before 11.30 a.m. on Sunday (12/06) on Thamesdown Drive, near the Orbital shopping centre.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was hit by a car and taken to Great Western Hospital with serious injuries.

He needed surgery and is still in the hospital.

Police are requesting that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police or anyone with dash cam footage that could help our investigations contact us.

Please dial 101 and reference 54220060551. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.