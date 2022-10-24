On Sunday, 23 October, Surie Suksiri, of Earlsferry Way, Islington and Juned Sheikh of Haywood Street, Camberwell were charged with the murder of Frank McKeever.

They had previously been arrested and later released under investigation on 28 September 2021 and 10 October 2021 respectively.

Both will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 October.

Mr McKeever was last seen on 28 August 2021 walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange. He was 63 years old at the time. His body has not been recovered.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref CAD 3224/13Nov21.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

