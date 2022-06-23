The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Unit.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, of Nigeria, is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate another person’s travel for the purpose of exploitation, specifically organ harvesting.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, of Nigeria, has been charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person for the purpose of exploitation, specifically organ harvesting.

They have both been remanded in custody and will appear later today at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

The investigation was launched in May 2022 after detectives were alerted to potential violations of modern slavery legislation.

A child has been protected, and we are working closely with partners to provide ongoing support.

We will not provide any additional information because criminal proceedings are currently underway.