A woman and her child fled a South London home after the top floor caught fire last night

The couple escaped unharmed as firefighters from Croydon Fire Station raced to the two-storey semi-detached on Brighton Road, between Purely and Coulsdon, at around 7:20pm on Tuesday (March 21).

The top floor of a house near the Purley Arms, between Purley Road and Wyche Grove, was damaged. Photos from the scene show the curtain still hanging from the open window, and the room is completely burned out.

Firefighters appeared to have averted a tragedy, with the flames out by 7:40 p.m.

