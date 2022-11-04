A woman and her partner have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son following a period of “horrific and prolonged torture”.

Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and her long-term partner Andrzej Latoszewski,

38, were sentenced to a minimum of 39 years in prison for the killing of

Sebastian Kalinowski, 15 years old.

Sebastian died of an illness “induced by untreated sequelae of multiple rib

fractures” after living with the couple in Huddersfield for less than a

year after moving from Poland.

The adolescent was struck on the buttocks with a wooden bed slat, whipped

with an extension cable, and stabbed in the thigh and crotch with a needle,

according to evidence heard at Leeds Crown Court.

West Yorkshire Police released an undated handout file photo of Sebastian

Kalinowski, who died in August of an illness caused by “untreated

consequences of multiple rib fractures,” which allegedly occurred after

weeks of “cruel assaults and maltreatment.” Agnieszka Kalinowska, accused

of torturing her son to death with her partner Andrzej Latoszewski, sobbed

as she told Leeds Crown Court that she “should have died instead of him.”

Prosecutors said the defendants installed CCTV inside their home to “watch

and impose control on Sebastian remotely.”

When this was confiscated by authorities after their arrest, it revealed

that in the weeks running up to his death on August 13, 2021, “hardly a day

went by that Sebastian was not subjected to some type of physical abuse.”

More than two and a half hours after CCTV showed Latoszewski pulling the

youngster “naked, plainly wet, and unconscious” from his bedroom, police

were summoned.

“You, Latoszewski, are a bully,” the judge remarked as he sentenced the

couple in front of cameras for the third time in England and Wales.

“You, like all bullies, tried to intimidate and scare Sebastian, who was

weaker than you. Sebastian was an easy prey for you.

“At points while watching the video, I was convinced you had lost sight of

the fact that you were hitting a human creature rather than a punching bag.”

“As for you, Kalinowska, the reason is simple: you didn’t care for

Sebastian. You were solely concerned with yourself.”

Jurors heard how Sebastian had gone to West Yorkshire to live with his mum

in October 2020 after being found guilty this summer.

According to prosecutor Jason Pitter KC, on New Year’s Eve, the defendants

saw the victim as “somewhat of a bother,” and their “discipline of him got

progressively harsh” by January 2021.

He went on to say that such “punishments” got “increasingly more brutal and

savage over time.”

The couple wished to discipline him.

Geraldine Kelly defended Latoszewski, saying, “However irrational it

appears, and twisted a way of thinking, there is evidence to suggest what

drove this horrible treatment was their desire to discipline (Sebastian).”

According to the court, he spoke very little English and had yet to make

any friends at school.

Mrs Justice Lambert stated that he “had neither friends nor allies in this

country and was completely reliant on you both for his well-being.”

Sebastian’s father, Jacek Kalinowska, who watched the sentencing from

Poland, stated in a victim impact statement, “You have taken my son’s life

in a brutal and merciless way.” You’ve made every day of Sebastian’s life a

misery.

“You made my son a punchbag for yourself, you performed a horrific deed,

and you were brutal.”

“Perhaps I wasn’t an ideal father, but I adored Sebastian.” But I couldn’t

protect him from evil, evil perpetrated on him by his own mother.”

His mother wailed as she was led away from the dock, but her lover seemed

expressionless.

West Yorkshire Police lead investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector

Tony Nicholson stated after the hearing that his team had been forced to

watch 4,000 hours of distressing CCTV footage from the couple’s house.

He called it “the most terrible, awful, and heartbreaking” inquiry he has

ever conducted in his 29-year career.