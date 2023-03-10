First Picture of woman and two boys were discovered dead inside a Belvedere home

Friday, March 10, 2023
A Woman And Two Boys Discovered Dead Inside A Belvedere Home

Neighbours have identified the 47-year-old mother who was discovered dead in her London home with her two sons as Nadja De Jager.

Her two sons, aged seven and nine, were also discovered dead at their home on Mayfield Road, Belvedere, near Bexleyheath in south east London, after police and London Ambulance Service crews were called.

Ms De Jager is said to have worked as the managing director of a local real estate firm.

Neighbours have described their shock at the grim discovery, which occurred at lunchtime on Thursday. ‘I’m absolutely shocked,’ one resident said.

‘The first sign that something bad had happened was when the cops arrived at lunchtime yesterday. I’ve since learned that Nadia and her two sons are no longer alive.

‘I didn’t know her well, just said hello to her, but she was always smart and her kids were well cared for.

At 11:50 a.m. yesterday, residents of Mayfield Road expressed concern for their safety (March 9).

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Inside the house, a 47-year-old woman and two boys, ages nine and seven, were discovered dead.

Their next of kin has been notified.

Post-mortem examinations will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Detectives are not actively looking for anyone else associated with the investigation.

Following the incident, a crime scene remains in place.

“Detectives are investigating the deaths of three people at an address in south London,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Police were called at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, 9 March, to concerns for the welfare of occupants at a residence on Mayfield Road in Belvedere.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service were present. A 47-year-old woman and two boys, ages nine and seven, were discovered dead inside the property.

“Next of kin have been notified.

“In due course, post-mortem examinations will be scheduled.

“The investigation is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“At this early stage, detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“A crime scene still exists.”

