A woman been rushed to hospital following a crash in Thamesmead

A woman was sent to hospital following a crash in Thamesmead.

A pedestrian collided with a car in Lister Walk shortly before 8.30 a.m. yesterday (April 25).

Officers and staff from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the location.

Two ambulance crews were also there, as well as a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer.

A woman was discovered with a broken leg and a slight head injury.

She was sent to a large trauma facility, where her condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

Another person was treated at the site as well, but did not require additional care.

Following the incident, no arrests were made.

Road closures were imposed but were later eased.

The London Ambulance Service issued the following statement: “We were called at 8.33am yesterday (25 April) to reports of a road traffic collision in Lister Walk, Thamesmead.”

“We dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene, including a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic, and an incident response officer.”

“As a priority, we treated a patient for a leg injury and a minor head injury and transported her to a major trauma centre.” We also examined a second patient on the site.”

“A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were alerted at 8.35am to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Crossway/ Bayliss Avenue SE28.”

“The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” There have been no arrests.”

