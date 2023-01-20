A woman been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash

At 8.20 a.m., the West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a collision involving two cars just before Junction 2 of the M6 Southbound in Coventry.

“We sent four ambulances, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland Air Ambulance to the scene,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

“When crews arrived, they discovered four patients.

“The first car’s driver, a woman, was in critical condition. Firefighters assisted in removing her from the vehicle, and ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care before transporting her to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire for further treatment, with a doctor travelling on board to provide ongoing care en route.

“The passenger of the same car, a teenager, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken by land ambulance to the same hospital for further treatment.

“Of the two other patients, one was assessed by ambulance staff but did not require treatment and the second did not wish to be assessed. Both were treated at the scene and released.”