Janet Dunn, the mother, appeared in Newcastle Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On March 15, the 73-year-old had a financial disagreement with her husband, Anthony Dunn, 81.

Mrs Dunn was then reported to be holding a pillow over his face, and her husband of 53 years died as a result of her actions.

She then fled their marital home, leaving their adult daughter to find his body and notify authorities.

Mrs. Dunn was arrested the next day and initially charged with murder on March 17.

Janet Dunn, of Beech Court in Ponteland, appeared in court today and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

This was an incredibly heinous case that, I’m sure, shocked the local community and resulted in Mr Dunn’s death.

Our thoughts are with his family as they deal with the aftermath of this tragic incident. This guilty plea will save them from a trial and the additional stress that can accompany it.

We would like to thank all of the officers involved for their efforts. It was a difficult investigation, but their dedication to finding justice resulted in a detailed evidential file and a guilty plea.

With this outcome, the family can hopefully move forward with their grief and find some closure.

Mrs Dunn has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 25.