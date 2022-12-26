A woman from Southampton has spoken out about her relief that she can enjoy Christmas without fear, knowing her ex-partner has been jailed for assaulting her

Geoffrey Beadle, 41, of Denmead Road, Southampton, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and handed a five-year restraining order at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (22 December) following a conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

This related to a domestic incident at around 7.30pm on September 24 last year.

Beadle began arguing with the woman, who he was then in a relationship with.

He threw metal poles at her, ripped a chunk of her hair out, choked her, kicked her, stamped on her and stuck his fingers into her eyes, breaking her glasses in the process.

This left her with injuries which included a cut to her nose, a bloodshot eye, bruises and injuries to her neck.

In a pre-prepared statement, the victim said she ‘regularly had nightmares about the incident’ or nightmares that she was still in a relationship with Beadle.

She added: “I am still greatly impacted by the incident and it has had an ongoing and severe effect on me. I am still triggered by certain things, such as loud music from a vehicle and other small things and these can cause panic attacks.

“I also feel really isolated and struggle to trust my judgement of people. I even struggle to trust my own memory because it was questioned so many times and this is difficult when I am starting over and trying to build a new life for myself.”

But, since Beadle was sentenced, she added: “I am so relieved that he is in prison. I can enjoy Christmas and visit my friends knowing he is behind bars and cannot hurt me anymore.”

Police Staff Investigator Rebecca Stevens led the investigation. She said: “I would like to commend the bravery of this woman and thank her for sharing the lasting impact her ex-partner’s wicked actions have had.

“Beadle has shown no remorse throughout the entire court process – but a jury took just 26 minutes to find him guilty for what he did.

“This sentence represents more than just a punishment for Beadle; it also gives this woman the opportunity to build a future out of his shadow.

“If you are reading this and have been through a similar experience, please contact us.

“It is never too late and you will be believed and supported from the moment you pick up that phone or send that message.”