A Woman From Wigan Who Admitted Causing A Serious Collision Which Resulted In A 81-year-old Woman Sustaining Life-threatening Injuries Has Been Jailed.

Deborah Cubas De Souza appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 5 May where she was sentenced to eight-months in prison.

The 27-year-old of Platt Bridge, Wigan, had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and insurance.

On the afternoon of Wednesday 5 April 2023, De Souza was driving a black Toyota Yaris on the A50, in the direction of Latchford, Warrington.

At around 12.44pm, De Souza approached a pedestrian crossing on Knutsford Road, Latchford, when her Toyota Yaris struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, an 81-year-old woman from Warrington, spent three weeks in hospital receiving treatment after sustaining a severe head laceration. She is still recovering from the injuries following the incident.

Following De Souza’s sentencing, DC Lisa Evans-Hill from the force’s serious and complex collision investigation unit, said:

“Driving is a privilege, not a right, and it comes with great responsibility to act within the rules laid down when you pass your test.

“In this case, De Souza clearly breached these rules and her driving was totally unacceptable, leaving her victim with injuries that could have been fatal.

“I hope that the sentence handed to De Souza will provide some closure to the victim and her family and I hope it acts as a warning to others: the rules of the road are there for a reason and they apply to everyone. They are not just there to protect you but also to protect other motorists and pedestrians.”

In addition to her prison sentence, De Souza was also disqualified for two years and four months and until she passes an extended driving test.

