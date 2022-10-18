The incident happened at approximately 11.30am on September 21.

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was shopping in Aldi, in Warminster Road, when two men stole her purse from her handbag.

They then used her bank card in Tesco to purchase £100 worth of scratch cards before spending a further £100.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV images of two men we’d like to speak to are attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220099524.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.