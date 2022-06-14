Carol Hodgson, 39, murdered toddler Daniel James Hodgson Green on February 2 at a home in the quiet market town of Guisborough.

Just after 10 a.m., cops were called to reports that the two-year-old had been seriously injured.

A woman was also found injured at the Upper Garth Gardens address.

The woman and the boy were both taken to the hospital.

Daniel, sadly, did not survive.

During a 10-minute hearing Hodgson, of Upper Garth Gardens, admitted to murder.

She was remanded in custody pending her sentencing on July 15th.

During the brief plea hearing, no specifics about the offence were discussed.