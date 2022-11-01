A woman has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Litherland, Merseyside

At around 4.45am officers received a report that a 50-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest at a property on Bridge Road.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious life-threatening injury and sadly died later that day.

A postmortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

A 42-year-old woman from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is still in police custody for questioning.

Witnesses, CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being conducted in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened which has led to this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 242 of 30 October.

You can also pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org