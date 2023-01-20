Friday, January 20, 2023
A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler at a Southampton home.

Following reports of a seriously ill three-year-old, paramedics rushed to Wharncliffe Road.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel during the incident, which occurred around 7 a.m. on December 29, the child died a short time later.

A 40-year-old Southampton woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and causing or permitting the death of a child.

She has been released on conditional police bail until March 29.

