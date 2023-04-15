A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead in Yeovil on Wednesday 12 April.

Officers were called just after 2.30pm after a member of staff found the body of the baby girl at a waste and recycling centre in Lufton Trading Estate.

Subsequently officers attended a vacant property in Yeovil. Enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident. We don’t yet know what has happened and are treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

“In the meantime, it has been necessary to arrest a woman in order to interview her under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards in place. While she is in police custody she is receiving appropriate medical support.

”I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event.”