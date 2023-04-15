Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead

by uknip247
A Woman Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Concealing A Birth After, A Newborn Baby Was Found Dead

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after, a newborn baby was found dead in Yeovil on Wednesday 12 April.

Officers were called just after 2.30pm after a member of staff found the body of the baby girl at a waste and recycling centre in Lufton Trading Estate.

Subsequently officers attended a vacant property in Yeovil. Enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident. We don’t yet know what has happened and are treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

“In the meantime, it has been necessary to arrest a woman in order to interview her under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards in place. While she is in police custody she is receiving appropriate medical support.

”I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police cordon off Lansdowne Road in Croydon following reports of an attack

Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in Salisbury has been released on bail

A former Red Arrows jet that guards the gates of RAF Scampton has gone up for auction

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was stabbed at Weston Super mare station

Officers investigating a robbery from inside the Lloyds Bank on Southend High Street are now in a position to be able to release a...

The revelation that the Scottish National Party (SNP) purchased a luxury motorhome and kept it hidden from the public has raised questions about the...

Bayern Munich, the German football club, has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game due to his altercation with Leroy Sane after the recent...

Long-running hit drama series Silent Witness will move to the West Midlands in early 2024 as part of a plan that will see the...

Police are appealing for information following a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian

Police want to speak to Martyn Orton in connection with a failure to attend court

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a man who absconded in Ealing while on escorted leave from the hospital

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.