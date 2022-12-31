A woman has been discovered dead in Bluewater shopping centre Lake

After being called to the scene, police, fire, and ambulance vehicles were seen at the Greenhithe shopping centre yesterday evening.

It has since been confirmed that a woman’s body has been discovered.

A police spokesman said the force were called at about 4.40pm yesterday following “a possible sighting of a body in a lake at Bluewater”.

“Officers responded, and the body of a woman in her fifties was discovered,” he said.

“She was declared deceased at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a report for the coroner is being prepared.”