Oluwakemi Badare, 37, of Invermore Place, Plumstead, was found guilty of her son Kingswealth Bayode’s death following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The defendant had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was deemed unable to understand the charges, so the jury was asked to decide on the facts of the case.

On July 20, a hospital order will be imposed as part of the sentence.