A woman has been given a 12 month driving disqualification after she assaulted a police officer when he attempted to arrest her at the roadside.

Maria Giblen-Price, 31, of Mill Lane, Box, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting a police officer when she appeared in court last week.

On January 17, roads policing officers were on patrol on the A4 in Box when they saw a black Mitsubishi Colt leaving a local pub and being driven at speed.

The vehicle was stopped and an officer requested a roadside breath test be carried out after smelling alcohol.

Giblen-Price provided a positive sample and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. However, she became aggressive and volatile, kicking one of the officers in the leg.

She was taken to custody where she refused a second sample for analysis and was later charged with the two offences.

As well as the 12 month disqualification, Giblen-Price was ordered to pay a £615 fine, £246 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation.