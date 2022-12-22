A woman has been jailed after defrauding an elderly woman out of £24,000

The 46-year-old’s actions became known when we were contacted with concerns about her behaviour at the end of October 2020.
Stanbridge was suspended from work whilst the investigation took place. She was arrested and released on bail. She was then further arrested for failing to appear in court for her plea hearing.
Detective Constable Jordan Holmes, of the serious and complex crime unit, said of the sentencing: “Melanie Stanbridge took advantage of an elderly woman she was supposed to be taking care of, brazenly using her debit card at every opportunity and depositing these large sums of money into her own bank account.”
“I welcome her sentence and thank my colleagues for their unwavering determination to ensure that justice was served.”