Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A woman has been jailed after stealing more than £37,000 from her 79-year-old grandfather to spend on drugs, tattoos and takeaways

A woman has been jailed after stealing more than £37,000 from her 79-year-old grandfather to spend on drugs, tattoos and takeaways

by uknip247

Nicole Taylor, 25, of Kershaw Street, Chorley, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after an investigation by police.

In 2020 Taylor became the power of attorney after her grandfather’s health deteriorated and he was put in a care home.

She was asked to look after his home in Preston and was told she could use his bank card to pay for repairs or bills.

In a year, Taylor spent a total of £37,363.63 on mostly takeaways, tattoos and cash withdrawals, believed to have been spent on drugs, with her later admitting she had a drug problem.

The victim’s family became aware of the thefts, producing bank statements which were taken to police.

Taylor was given a summons to appear in court for the offence of theft. She pleaded guilty and was jailed for 14 months.

Det Con Rebecca Pugh, of Preston Police, said: “Taylor took advantage of her vulnerable grandfather at his time of need.

“The money spent was money he had earned and saved through working his whole life.

“Her greed has left her family and in particular her grandfather devastated.

“The financial loss means he can no longer choose his care home because she selfishly took away that luxury.

“We welcome a custodial prison sentence, which is reflective of the offending Taylor committed.”

L

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A Romanian national was killed by a ‘single stab wound to his heart

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing Thomas Horan, 36, from Eastbourne

Armed Police called to Black Lion in Hammersmith after reports of a man with a firearm

A murder investigation has been launched in Barnet after a man died following a suspected assault

Five men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 March 2023 following a car meet which occurred on Sunday 12 June 2022 on...

Painting the way for a more sustainable future for the Royal Navy

Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Ramsgate

A man has died and an investigation has been launched in Westminster

A carer stole over £5,000 from her disabled client in order to fund her own lifestyle

Trailblazing devolution deal signed giving Greater Manchester more control over transport, skills and housing

Foreign Secretary meets with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar in London

A teenager was stabbed onboard a London bus this afternoon in Walthamstow

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More