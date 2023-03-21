A woman has been jailed after stealing more than £37,000 from her 79-year-old grandfather to spend on drugs, tattoos and takeaways

Nicole Taylor, 25, of Kershaw Street, Chorley, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after an investigation by police.

In 2020 Taylor became the power of attorney after her grandfather’s health deteriorated and he was put in a care home.

She was asked to look after his home in Preston and was told she could use his bank card to pay for repairs or bills.

In a year, Taylor spent a total of £37,363.63 on mostly takeaways, tattoos and cash withdrawals, believed to have been spent on drugs, with her later admitting she had a drug problem.

The victim’s family became aware of the thefts, producing bank statements which were taken to police.

Taylor was given a summons to appear in court for the offence of theft. She pleaded guilty and was jailed for 14 months.

Det Con Rebecca Pugh, of Preston Police, said: “Taylor took advantage of her vulnerable grandfather at his time of need.

“The money spent was money he had earned and saved through working his whole life.

“Her greed has left her family and in particular her grandfather devastated.

“The financial loss means he can no longer choose his care home because she selfishly took away that luxury.

“We welcome a custodial prison sentence, which is reflective of the offending Taylor committed.”

