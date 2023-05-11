Saturday, May 13, 2023
A woman has been jailed following a violent attack in Southwark

by uknip247

Princess Owusu-Ansah, 18 of Royston, Hertfordshire was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 May.

She previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage at the same court on Monday, 6 March.

On Thursday, 2 February Owusu-Ansah attended the victim’s house in East Dulwich.

She then began a violent assault in which she threw boiling water at the victim, stabbed her and damaged sentimental items.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries which were assessed as not life-threatening.

The whole assault was broadcast live on a social media app.

DC Abigail Ellyatt from Central South Command Unit said: “I hope this result brings the victim some comfort in knowing this violent offender has been brought to justice, and I admire the strength and courage she has shown throughout.”

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

