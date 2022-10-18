Glenys Downie controlled and assaulted her husband during their marriage, before her husband found the courage to report this to police in September 2021.

Downie, now of Durns Road, Wotton-Under-Edge, Gloucestershire, committed the offences whilst living in the Swanwick area of Hampshire. She would regularly assault her husband when she lost her temper, including kicking and punching him, pulling his hair and hitting him with an umbrella.

On a number of occasions in 2020 and 2021, Downie threatened her husband with a knife and taunted him for being fearful of her behaviour.

The victim in this case also described Downie as a manipulative bully, and said he was reluctant to ever go against her wishes as this made life easier for him.

Following the allegations being made to police, officers launched an investigation and Downie was subsequently charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

She denied the offence, and the case went to trial on 8 August this year at Portsmouth Crown court.

On 15 August, and following almost three hours of deliberation, the jury found Downie guilty.

Appearing at the same court on Friday 14 October, she was jailed for two years and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Police Staff Investigator Laura Cummins, who led the investigation said: “This was a cruel and wicked campaign carried out by Glenys Downie.

“Domestic abuse is a very complex crime type to investigate, with much of the offending happening behind closed doors, and with victims being controlled, manipulated and coerced into complying with demands, making it even more difficult for individuals to report to police.

“The victim in this case is an incredibly strong individual, particularly in light of what he has been through, and he should be commended for his bravery.

“No person should ever be treated in this shocking manner, not least by someone they love and share a life with.

“I hope the outcome of this case reassures others out there who are suffering in silence that this abuse can be stopped.

“Police will do everything to support victims who have been affected, whether male or female. We know that abuse perpetrated against male victims is often under-reported so we encourage anyone affected to please contact us.”

Domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending. However, we appreciate not everyone wants to speak to the police.

For more information about how you can seek independent support, and the ways in which you can report domestic abuse, visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/

In the event of an emergency or if someone is in danger, dial 999.