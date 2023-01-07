Saturday, January 7, 2023
Saturday, January 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Woman Has Been Jailed For Life For The Murder Of 57-year-old Adrian Swift
Home BREAKING A woman has been jailed for life for the murder of 57-year-old Adrian Swift

A woman has been jailed for life for the murder of 57-year-old Adrian Swift

by @uknip247

Cheryl O’Callaghan, 45, of Stanton Crescent, Westvale, Kirkby, denied involvement in his death but was found guilty of his murder following a trial in December.
Today she was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years.
Emergency services attended an address on Bishopgate Street, Wavertree, at around 11.45 on 24 March 2022 where they found Mr Swift sadly deceased.
A day earlier he had been the victim of a violent assault for which he received hospital treatment before discharging himself on 24th March and returning home.
Cheryl O’Callaghan, 45, of Stanton Crescent, Westvale, Kirkby, denied involvement in his death but was found guilty of his murder following a trial in December.
Adam Oldland, 51, of Princes Road, Liverpool and Steven Hardaker, 51, of Aigburth Drive, Liverpool, both pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.
Oldland was sentenced to 25 months.
Hardaker was sentenced to 25 months.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight said: “This was truly a shocking case in which O’Callaghan took advantage of Mr Swift’s vulnerabilities to inflict terrible injuries during a violent assault, which later proved to be fatal.
“To make matters worse she continued to deny her involvement in his death forcing his family and friends to sit through a trial.
“Thankfully the jury saw through her lies and convicted her of murder and she will now spend a considerable number of years behind bars where she belongs. Similarly, Oldland and Hardaker have also been dealt with for their part in covering up the manner of Mr Swift’s death.
“No sentence, however long, can ever be a consolation for the loss of a loved one but hopefully knowing O’Callaghan is now in prison will help Mr Swift’s family now properly grieve his death.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Sheffield are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted...

A 52-year-old man has been jailed for life after being found guilty...

BBC Breakfast, the UK’s most watched morning news programme will celebrate its...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have...

Officers are appealing to the public for information after a dog attacked...

A 21-year-old man was arrested after being discovered in a hotel room...

Officers investigating reports of drugs being imported into Thanet from the USA...

A man has been charged by police investigating reports of assaults in...

A drunk thug launched an unprovoked attack on a fellow customer in...

Kent Police seize van linked to crimes in Sussex

Littlehampton RNLI station manager celebrates 40 years of saving lives at sea

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while walking to a boxing gym...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"