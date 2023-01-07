A woman has been jailed for life for the murder of 57-year-old Adrian Swift

Cheryl O’Callaghan, 45, of Stanton Crescent, Westvale, Kirkby, denied involvement in his death but was found guilty of his murder following a trial in December.

Today she was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years.

Emergency services attended an address on Bishopgate Street, Wavertree, at around 11.45 on 24 March 2022 where they found Mr Swift sadly deceased.

A day earlier he had been the victim of a violent assault for which he received hospital treatment before discharging himself on 24th March and returning home.

Cheryl O’Callaghan, 45, of Stanton Crescent, Westvale, Kirkby, denied involvement in his death but was found guilty of his murder following a trial in December.

Adam Oldland, 51, of Princes Road, Liverpool and Steven Hardaker, 51, of Aigburth Drive, Liverpool, both pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Oldland was sentenced to 25 months.

Hardaker was sentenced to 25 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight said: “This was truly a shocking case in which O’Callaghan took advantage of Mr Swift’s vulnerabilities to inflict terrible injuries during a violent assault, which later proved to be fatal.

“To make matters worse she continued to deny her involvement in his death forcing his family and friends to sit through a trial.

“Thankfully the jury saw through her lies and convicted her of murder and she will now spend a considerable number of years behind bars where she belongs. Similarly, Oldland and Hardaker have also been dealt with for their part in covering up the manner of Mr Swift’s death.

“No sentence, however long, can ever be a consolation for the loss of a loved one but hopefully knowing O’Callaghan is now in prison will help Mr Swift’s family now properly grieve his death.”